When it comes to classic muscle cars, it's hard to beat the second-generation Dodge Charger. An excellent example of this iconic Mopar machine is scheduled to cross the block at a Mecum auction in Glendale, Arizona, running March 16-19.

This car is a 1970 Dodge Charge R/T with the 426-cubic-inch Hemi V-8. fed by dual 4-barrel carburetors, and its engine sends 425 hp to the rear wheels through a TorqueFlite 3-speed automatic transmission. The Charger rolls on 15-inch steel wheels with Goodyear F60-15 Polyglas GT tires.

Mecum claims this is one of only 124 Hemi Charger R/Ts produced for the 1970 model year, and the only known example finished in B3 Blue Metallic. It's also an early-production example, having exited Chrysler's St. Louis assembly plant in October 1969.

1970 Dodge Charger R/T (photo via Mecum Auctions)

This car was treated to a rotisserie restoration, but retains its numbers-matching engine, according to the listing. The original window sticker is also included in the sale.

Following the less-popular fastback body style that debuted for 1966, the second-generation Charger debuted for the 1968 model year with styling that epitomized the muscle car era. While short lived, (1970 was the last model year), this generation of Charger also became a pop culture icon thanks to appearances in "The Dukes of Hazzard," "Bullitt," and the "Fast and Furious" franchise. Its look also influenced the modern four-door Charger.

Mecum expects this Charger to sell for between $175,000 and $225,000 in Arizona. For comparison, a 1970 Plymouth 'AAR Cuda—a somewhat less rare Mopar muscle car from the same model year—sold for $90,200 at Mecum's Kissimmee, Florida, auction earlier this year.