Organizers for the Pikes Peak International Hill Climb have decided to end all motorcycle competition in the historic motorsport event.

The announcement of the decision was made on Wednesday and follows a two-year review into whether two-wheeled competition should continue in the event.

“This has been a long process and a difficult decision, but we believe it is the right decision and one that is in the best interest of the organization at this time,” Fred Veitch, interim chairman of the PPIHC board, said in a statement.

The review was prompted following the death of rider Carlin Dunne, a four-time winner of the event, in 2019's running. Following the crash, motorcycle competition was placed on hiatus pending the outcome of the review.

The PPIHC is one of the oldest events on the motorsport calendar, with the first running dating back all the way to 1916. While there was two-wheel competition even at the earliest races, motorcycles have only participated in 41 of the 99 PPIHC races held so far.

This isn't the first time the organizers have ended motorcycle competition. In fact, there have been multiple occasions in the history of the event, the most recent being between 1983 and 1991. It means we may see motorcycles return to the "race to the clouds" at some point down the road.