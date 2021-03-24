The Outback soft-roader wagon is already the most capable vehicle in Subaru's lineup when it comes to heading off-road, but soon the Japanese automaker will unveil a more capable version.

Subaru on Tuesday announced plans to unveil a new “adventure-ready” version of the Outback on March 30, and released a single teaser shot. We'll likely see the vehicle introduced for the 2022 model year.

The teaser doesn't reveal much apart from a new wheel pattern and a set of Yokohama's Geolandar All-Terrain tires, but Subaru has hinted that a taller ride height might also be present. The Outback has a ground clearance of 8.7 inches. That's higher than what you'll find on most crossovers and even some body-on-frame SUVs.

2021 Subaru Outback

The Outback is now into its sixth-generation. It was last redesigned for the 2020 model year, a redesign that saw a 2.4-liter turbocharged flat-4 replace the previous flat-6 as the range-topping option. The new turbo engine spits out 260 hp and 277 lb-ft of torque. The standard engine is a 2.5-liter flat-4 rated at 182 hp and 176 lb-ft.

Lifestyle vehicles continue to grow in popularity, especially those aimed at off-road use. It's why we've seen the recent resurgence in the segment with the return of nameplates such as Bronco and Defender, and also why Subaru is keen for a piece of the action.

Stay tuned for an update.