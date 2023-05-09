Audi's successor to the A4 Avant is rumored to be rebadged as the A5 Avant for its next generation. A prototype for the new wagon has been spotted in sporty S5 guise, and it revealed plenty of details about the design. Its lack of camouflage gear suggested the debut will come soon.

Lexus has finally confirmed plans for the oft-rumored TX three-row SUV. It will be a plusher version of the recently revealed Toyota Grand Highlander, with both SUVs set to share a plant in Indiana. The TX is scheduled for a reveal in June but a teaser photo hints at what's to come.

Volvo is about to launch an electric crossover positioned below its compact XC40 Recharge and C40 Recharge. The newcomer will be called an EX30, and Volvo has confirmed it for sale in the U.S. To keep a lid on costs, production will likely take place in China.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2025 Audi S5 Avant spy shots

Lexus TX three-row SUV teased

US-bound Volvo EX30 electric crossover debuts June 7

Jeep Cherokee 4WD recalled again for 2-speed transfer case issue

ExoMod's 1968 Dodge Charger features Hellcat chassis, carbon body

Toyota and Hyundai broaden fuel-cell semi plans for US

Mercedes-Benz CLS-Class bows out of production in August

Review: 2023 GMC Canyon

McLaren confirms next-gen V-8 for future hybrid supercars

Aftermarket tire and repair shops could gain in EV shift