The mid-engine Maserati MC20 debuted; we compared the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe S to the 2020 BMW X6 M50i; and the one-off Aston Martin Victor made a splash. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

Maserati will build a mid-engine supercar for the first time since the MC12 in 2005. It's called the MC20 and it features a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter V-6 that doles out 621 horsepower and sub-2.9-second 0-60 mph times. Maserati will go racing with its carbon-fiber supercar, though the company hasn't said in which series. Look for it in 2022.

We drove the 2020 Porsche Cayenne Coupe S and 2020 BMW X6 M50i in a $200,000 battle of performance-oriented crossover coupes. We found the BMW more powerful, more comfortable, and more spacious, but the Porsche was better looking and, surprise, it handled better.

One lucky buyer commissioned the Q by Aston Martin team to build a supercar called the Victor. The car is based on the One-77's carbon-fiber monocoque, but it features a wide-body look inspired by the Vantages of the 1970s and '80s. Want one? You can't have it. It's a one-off.

Contributor Alex Kalogiannis promised his mom he'd bring home a Rolls-Royce some day. She always appreciated the finer things, but never got to see her auto journalist son in a Roller as she died of cancer in June 2019. A year later, Alex fulfilled his promise to his mother as a touching tribute.

The next BMW X1 was spotted testing on public roads draped in camouflage. We're not sure about timing, but we're estimating it as a 2023 model. The new entry-level crossover SUV will still ride on a front-wheel-drive platform, but it has a bolder, brawnier look than the current model.