A new generation of the Lexus IS arrived boasting bold styling and a sport-tuned chassis. The car is more of a heavy update of the outgoing IS than a true redesign, and this is evident in the powertrain lineup which matches the old car.

2021 BMW M5

BMW updated the M5 for 2021. While there's no extra power, it's well known the super sedan's V-8 hits much harder than its official rating suggests. There's also a hardcore M5 CS coming.

2021 Mercedes-AMG E63 S

The M5's closest rival, the Mercedes-AMG E63, was also updated for 2021. Here too there's no additional horsepower, but there's a more menacing look, a much better infotainment system, and a new steering wheel.

2021 Ford Mustang Mach 1 and 1969 Mustang Mach 1

Ford may have just launched an electric Mustang crossover but old-school muscle car fans have their own Mustang model to look forward to, and it's badged a Mach 1. The car replaces the Mustang Bullitt and is billed by Ford as the most track-focused 5.0-liter Mustang in the nameplate's history.

2020 Steeda Q850 StreetFighter Edition Mustang

If you're after a Mustang with serious muscle, the folks at Steeda have come out with the Q850 StreetFighter edition boasting over 800 horsepower and 630 pound-feet of torque. What's impressive about Steeda's build is that many of the parts were developed in-house by the tuner.

1970 Dodge Challenger

Another wild build comes from a pair of Wisconsin companies. They're taking a Dodge Viper, adding a Hellcat supercharged V-8 to it, and wrapping the whole thing in a 1970 Dodge Challenger's body.

2022 Chevrolet Corvette Z06 spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Chevy engineers were spotted testing a hotter version of the mid-engined C8 Corvette, and it's likely the new Z06. We hear it will run a naturally aspirated V-8, and some video footage of the tester seems to confirm it.

2021 Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing spy shots - Photo credit: S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

Another vehicle we spied was the upcoming Cadillac CT5-V Blackwing. This is the true successor to the much-loved CTS-V, and we hear the two cars will share an engine, in this case a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 that in the CTS-V delivered 640 hp. Hopefully there's even more in the CT5-V Blackwing.