Audi unveiled a redesigned RS Q3 last September together with a new RS Q3 Sportback.

At the reveal, there was some hope that the RS Q3 would make it to the United States. The RS Q3 Sportback was always going to be a no-show since the regular Q3 Sportback isn't sold here.

2020 Audi RS Q3 and RS Q3 Sportback

Audi USA spokesman Mark Dahncke has now told Motor Authority that the RS Q3 won't be sold here either.

That's a shame given the performance on tap. The redesigned RS Q3 follows a similar performance path to its predecessor, which also wasn't sold in the U.S. Under the hood sits the same 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5 from the RS 3 and TT RS, with the peak output registering at 400 horsepower and 354 pound-feet of torque.

Audi Sport's 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-5

The engine is mated to a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission and all-wheel-drive system and will hustle the RS Q3 from 0-62 mph in 4.5 seconds. The top speed is a governed 155 mph but an available performance pack lifts this to 174 mph.

While the RS Q3 skips the U.S., local buyers looking for a high-performance crossover can look forward to new GLA45 and GLB45 models from Mercedes-AMG. They are expected to debut this year and should arrive as 2021 models.