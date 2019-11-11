As more and more performance car marques tread down the electrification path, the organizer of Germany's DTM touring car series is taking a proactive approach to ensure it stays relevant.

ITR on Friday proposed a new electric race series to demonstrate how touring car racing could evolve in a world where zero-emission vehicles are the norm, and also provide manufacturers with a new avenue to develop high-performance EV technology.

The proposal calls for electric cars with outputs of 1,000 horsepower and top speeds of 200 mph. The cars would be powered by swappable batteries or hydrogen fuel cells, which in both case would be standardized for the series.

ITR GmbH proposal for race series with battery- and fuel cell-electric cars

Other components would also be standardized initially, though more engineering freedom would be granted as the series evolves, something we've seen with the Formula E Championship.

Each race would last 40 minutes and drivers would have to make at least one pit stop. As a novelty, robots would be used during the stops to either change the wheels, swap the battery or fill the tank with hydrogen.

ITR has proposed that its electric series runs alongside DTM, though its conceivable the series eventually replaces its gas-powered counterpart. Meanwhile, ITR is also looking at ways to make DTM more environmentally friendly, such as using synthetic fuels and introducing hybrid powertrains.

The next steps are to nail down technical and financial viability plans, ensuring that none of the new series' rules come at the expense of the show or the speed of the car. ITR will then seek fan, manufacturer and sponsor support.

DTM remains one of the most entertaining touring car series and for years has been dominated by the Audi, BMW and Mercedes-Benz brands. However, Mercedes made the shock announcement in 2017 that it was pulling out to focus on Formula E, and Audi and BMW, which remain in the series together with newcomer Aston Martin, have said they could also pull out. Perhaps ITR's proposed series could prevent that from happening.

“This is a courageous and innovative concept”, said Gerhard Berger, ITR's chairman. “You have to look far ahead if you want to shape the future of motorsports and offer racing with alternative drive systems that inspires the fans. It is obvious that manufacturers who want to become involved in motorsport are increasingly focusing on alternative drive concepts.”