Chevy's new Corvette Stingray Convertible has been revealed. The car has gone down the proper supercar route of using a retractable hardtop that folds neatly below a tonneau cover, and thanks to specific tuning virtually no performance is lost compared to the coupe.

Mitsubishi will unveil a concept at this month's Tokyo Motor Show that uses a gas turbine as a range extender for a four-motor electric powertrain. The powertrain will feature in an SUV design and is unlikely to ever see production, unfortunately.

German race team and tuner Abt Sportsline has unveiled the 400-horsepower A1 1of1 hot hatch. The car, a one-off, is the personal ride of Formula E racer Daniel Abt.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Corvette Convertible revealed with retractable hardtop, $7,500 premium over coupe

Mitsubishi's Tokyo Motor Show concept is a roofless SUV with a gas turbine

Abt unveils one-off Audi A1 Sportback packing 400 horsepower

The most important new SUVs for 2020

2020 Chevrolet Corvette C8.R race car ready to roar

Rivian considers subscription model for direct-sales end run?

Nissan taught robots how to make discontinued parts for classic cars

2020 Lexus NX 300 crossover Black Line edition gets a new look

Meet the Rufs and three generations of their CTR supercars

Actual vehicle MPG improvement has stagnated since 2008