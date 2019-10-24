The founder of Dutch track car specialist Donkervoort turned 70 this year, and to celebrate he's announced a special version of the company's D8 GTO model dubbed the JD70.

The “JD” in the car's name are the initials of Joop Donkervoort, who founded Donkervoort in 1978. Today, the company is known for lightweight cars with high outputs and race car-like handling.

The JD70 won't be launched until next spring but the company has confirmed the car will feature an Audi-sourced 2.5-liter turbocharged inline-4 and weigh less than 1,543 pounds.

Donkervoort D8 GTO JD70

The engine in the regular D8 GTO delivers 400 horsepower, but here it's been tuned to deliver 415 hp. Future owners can expect 0-60 mph acceleration in under 3.0 seconds and a top speed of around 170 mph.

Other upgrades include a 5-speed manual with rev-matching, a limited-slip differential, and uprated suspension with adjustable anti-roll bars 3-way adjustable shock absorbers. According to Donkervoort, the car will pull 2 g of lateral acceleration in corners, and that's what it's standard street-legal tires.

Just 70 examples are destined for production which will run for two years. The starting price is set at 163,636 euros (approximately $182,295) and Donkervoort is currently accepting orders.