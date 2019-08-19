After taking a hiatus for 2019, the limited-edition Subaru BRZ tS is returning to the lineup for 2020 for another run of just 300 units, giving buyers another opportunity to snatch up this track-focused variant.

The tS (tuned by STI) model was originally introduced for 2018 alongside the Subaru WRX STI Type RA (Record Attempt). It's essentially an upgrade to the BRZ's existing performance package. Available only on the Limited trim, the performance package adds Brembo brakes (four-piston in the front; two-piston in the rear), Sachs performance shock absorbers, and unique 17-inch wheels.

2018 Subaru BRZ tS

When you opt for the tS, the performance package's 17-inch wheels are tossed in favor of tS-specific 18-inchers which benefit from a set of Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires, rubber that's far grippier than those offered on lesser models. The suspension also gets further tweaks courtesy of STI, hence the model's name.

The tS also sports a bunch of unique visual treatments, including new front and rear bumper covers, blacked-out mirror caps, tS badging inside and out, and a steering wheel and shift knob emblazoned with the STI logo.

2018 Subaru BRZ tS

There is one significant visual change from 2018: The boy-racer trunklid spoiler shown above has been replaced by a low-profile piece. This may not seem like much, but it makes the tS almost indiscernible from a garden-variety performance package BRZ at a distance, which many customers may see as a good thing.

The tS model will retail for $32,395, including destination. The car, along with the rest of the 2020 BRZ lineup, will hit dealers this fall.