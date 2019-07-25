After 15 years, Tesla's Chief Technology Officer, J.B. Straubel, is leaving the position. However, he's not going away entirely.

Instead, CEO Elon Musk said during Tesla's second-quarter investor conference call on Wednesday that Straubel will instead enter a "senior advisor" role. The ex-CTO confirmed his executive shuffle and said, "I'm not disappearing." Musk thanked him for his years of service and placed a lot of credit on Straubel's shoulders. The now-former CTO joined Tesla as the company began life in the 2000s around the time Musk first made an investment in the newly born company.

Although it's unclear if he will take over the role permanently, Vice President of Technology Drew Baglino will assume Straubel's responsibilities.

Straubel is just the latest face to exit a prominent role at the Silicon Valley-based electric car maker. In June 2018, Chief Vehicle Engineer Doug Field decided he would not return from a leave of absence. He's since gone on to accept a position at Apple, where he had worked previously. Apple also hired away Tesla's former senior designer Andrew Kim last December and former head of powertrains Michael Schwekutsch this past April.

Wednesday's investor call bore details of Tesla's $408 million Q2 loss. The loss came as Tesla delivered a record number of new cars and improved its manufacturing efficiencies. The company's federal electric car tax credit also dropped to its final figure before it goes away entirely: $1,875. The company plans to introduce the Model Y crossover, the Semi, and new Roadster, and also plans to reveal a pickup truck.