The next generation of BMW's 4-Series has been teased, in its coupe body style. Other body styles will include the convertible and a new i4 battery-electric sedan.

Scuderia Cameron Glickenhaus has revealed plans for yet another vehicle. The latest, referred to as the 008, is a high-riding version of the 004 sports car.

Lincoln will no longer launch an electric SUV based on a platform developed by EV startup Rivian, but it remains committed to adding an EV to its lineup in the future. One option would be using the Mustang Mach-E platform, something Lincoln has hinted at in the past.

