Prepare to say goodbye to some Mercedes-Benz model variants in the United States. The German luxury brand may cut loose slow-selling variants.

Automotive News (subscription required) reported dealers were told at a dealership meeting earlier this month to prepare for model cuts. The axe could swing on various vehicles, model variants, and some options from the U.S. market. The report noted Mercedes-Benz has added enough models since 2000 to make for a 15-vehicle strong portfolio. Now, it appears that's one too many. Consider each vehicle often has its own set of variants, too.

Combining engine options and body styles, AN tallied up 90 different Mercedes-Benz models for sale in the U.S.

As for when we'll start to see the pruning begin, a dealer source said the cuts will start in the next year, and Mercedes may start naming names within the next 3 months. Like many other brands, Mercedes-Benz will simplify configurations, likely to save on production costs.

2018 Mercedes-Benz S-Class Coupe

Specific models that could face the end of the road include the C-Class and S-Class coupe and convertible variants. Sales for each are down sharply. Mercedes-Benz already confirmed the SLC roadster would end production for the U.S. earlier this year as well.

Expect options to see a shakeup, too. The options with higher take rates will likely become standard on some models, while others are grouped into existing options packages. Slow-selling options will, obviously, not make the cut.

None of this is to say Mercedes-Benz will retreat from niches or new segments. Recall, the German luxury brand recently began selling the A-Class in the U.S., which stakes out space in the entry-level luxury territory. A new GLB crossover is planned, too, and the company will introduce many electric cars in the years to come.