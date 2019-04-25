The mad individuals at Hennessey Performance Engineering have created their first 2019 Corvette ZR1 with 1,000 horsepower. To show off their creation, the gang at HPE shared a video of the sports car doing a pull on the dyno.

The 1,000 hp comes courtesy of the HPE1000 package for the 2019 Corvette ZR1, which already leaves the factory with a stout 755-hp rating.

In baseline testing, HPE found the sports car made 654 hp at the rear wheels. The dyno test showed that, when outfitted with the HPE1000 package, that figure rose to 905 hp, which certainly means 1,000 or more horsepower at the crank. Of the 966 pound-feet of torque the car now makes, the dyno test revealed 844 lb-ft is sent to the rear wheels.

Just what are the HPE1000 upgrades? They include a custom HPE camshaft, ported heads, upgraded intake and exhaust valves, stainless-steel headers, a high-flow catalytic converter, a lower pulley upgrade, and much more. Every HPE car includes engine management calibration and dyno testing to dial in the new tune.

Corvette ZR1s that come to HPE with the 8-speed automatic require a transmission upgrade as well, while 7-speed manual cars do not need one.

Perhaps best of all, this tune runs 93 octane gasoline, which makes this 1,000-hp car rather livable. When all is said and done, HPE said the car will do 0-60 mph in 2.3 seconds and clock a quarter-mile time of 9.4 seconds. Those figures include an optional drag radial tire upgrade, though, so they won't be reachable on street tires. We assume those stats are also on a well-prepped dragstrip.

In the right situations, the Corvette ZR1 HPE1000 is probably one hell of a supercar slayer. Yet, HPE also plans for an HPE1200 package that will increase the power to, as the name suggests, 1,200 hp.