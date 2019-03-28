Ford of Romania has a teaser video of a redesigned Kuga on its Facebook page, which was posted on Thursday along with confirmation of a reveal on April 2.

Kuga is the name Ford uses for the Escape in Europe, so the upcoming reveal will also be our first look at the redesigned 2020 Escape.

Recently sighted prototypes already leave little to the imagination and this teaser video fills in a few more finer details. For example, we get a flash of the vehicle's rotary-knob gear selector, a design similar to what we see in the latest Focus sold overseas.

2019 Ford Focus

Similarities with the latest Focus shouldn't come as a surprise as the two vehicles share a common platform, in this case Ford's C2 platform designed for small cars. The platform made its debut in the latest Fiesta sold overseas.

It's too early to talk specifics but we can expect the new Escape's standard powertrain to be a turbocharged inline-4, mated to an 8-speed automatic and front-wheel drive. Hybrid technology will also be available, details of which we expect to be announced during the April 2 reveal.

While it isn't clear when Ford will actually show us the U.S.-spec Escape, the vehicle's Lincoln platform-mate, the 2020 Corsair, has been confirmed for a debut at the 2019 New York International Auto Show. It's possible the new Escape will also be at the show which starts April 17. Stay tuned.