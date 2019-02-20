Audi made a name for itself in the late 20th century with its Quattro all-wheel-drive system, and today, the brand wants to show a shift to battery electric vehicles won't change Quattro's prowess.

The brand published a new video on Tuesday that recreates its famed 1986 ski slope advertisement. In the original ad, an Audi 100 sedan showed it could scale a 39-degree incline in the snow thanks in part to its AWD system. For 2019's redux, Audi took to the Streif in Kitzbühel, Austria, to show electric power and Quattro absolutely go a hand-in-hand.

Former WRC and DTM champion Mattias Ekström was behind the wheel of the upcoming Audi e-tron SUV to tackle the intense climb up the snow-covered slope, which measures about 41 degrees but angles as sharply as 85 degrees. As we watch the former racer climb the slope, the e-tron does its thing, seemingly with ease. The studded tires probably help immensely, but the fact of the matter is the AWD system is a big player in the SUV's performance. We're even treated to a few flashbacks of the same red Audi 100 that starred in the original 1986 ad.

This isn't the first time Audi has dug into its archives to show off Quattro's capability. In 2005, Audi recreated the original 1986 ad with then-current A6 sedan to show off its performance chops. Of course, the A6 also handled the ski slope in stunning fashion.

Viewers may note a cable at the front of the e-tron in the video above. Much like the original 1986 ad, it's not a tow hook to fool viewers. Instead, it's a one-way locking mechanism that would save the vehicle from disaster if it couldn't reach the top of the hill. It's simply in the name of safety, not trickery.

Check out the video above.