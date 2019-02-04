Dodge's updates for the Charger for 2019 were relatively light, especially considering the car's Challenger stablemate received the 797-horsepower SRT Hellcat Redeye option for the same year.

It could be, perhaps, that the muscle car brand is saving more serious updates for the Charger's future model years.

Mopar Insiders, citing insiders, reported on Saturday that the 2020 Dodge Charger will receive a wide-body option, just like the Challenger first did for 2018. According to the Mopar enthusiast website, the option will be available on the R/T Scat Pack and SRT Hellcat models.

There isn't expected to be any extra power to go along with the wide hips, unfortunately (apparently that is coming later). This means a 6.4-liter V-8 with 485 hp in the R/T Scat Pack and a 6.2-liter supercharged V-8 with 707 hp in the SRT Hellcat.

2019 Dodge Challenger SRT Hellcat Redeye Widebody

Naturally, there will be subtle changes to front and rear fascias to accommodate the widened fenders. In the case of the Challenger, the wide-body option adds a tasty 3.5 inches to the width of the car. This enables chunky 20x11-inch wheels with 305/35-size tires to be added, which helps boost traction both in the straights and when taking corners. A similar wheel and tire combo is expected for the widened Charger.

Mopar Insiders suggests that the 2019 Woodward Dream Cruise in August might be where the car is introduced.

Fun options like the wide-body design are to tide things over until Dodge finally implements a full redesign for the Charger, as well as the Challenger, sometime around 2021. Mike Manley, who heads Dodge parent company Fiat Chrysler Automobiles, said in January that the next cars will likely rely on electric motors to add performance, as opposed to supercharged V-8s.