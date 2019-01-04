Lamborghini teases its updated Huracan supercar

Follow Viknesh



It's hard to believe it's been more than four years since Lamborghini first graced us with the Huracan, especially since the design remains as intoxicating as ever and, in Performante trim, you'll be hard pressed to find a faster car around a racetrack.

Nevertheless, Lamborghini is readying a subtle update to keep the Huracan looking and feeling fresh as the car reaches the midway point in its life cycle.

A prototype for the updated Huracan, in open-top Spyder guise, was spotted last year, and now Lamborghini has started the teaser campaign for the car which is expected to debut in March at the 2019 Geneva International Motor Show.

A pair of teaser shots posted on a Lamborghini app don't reveal much but we know from spy shots that the biggest changes, visually at least, will be new front and rear fascias. The rear in particular will feature a new design for the vents, and the exhaust tips will be moved higher up.

2020 Lamborghini Huracán Spyder facelift spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien

The interior will be tweaked, too, with a new touchscreen display to be added to the center stack. This is likely the same 10.1-inch unit that debuted in 2016's Centenario. This means we can look forward to many more connectivity options in the updated Huracán as well as the option to view more telemetry data.

It isn't clear what Lamborghini has planned for the mechanicals but we expect the updated Huracan to benefit from a boost of power. The current model makes do with 601 horsepower and 413 pound-feet of torque in all-wheel-drive guise (the rear-wheel-drive model has 572 hp and 398 lb-ft), but there are rumors the updated car will be tuned to match the 640 hp and 442 lb-ft of the Huracan Performante.

The track-focused Performante is expected to be phased out with the arrival of the updated Huracan. A successor will likely be launched, however, prior to the arrival of the Huracan's replacement around 2022.

Stay tuned for an update.