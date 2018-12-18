2019 Chevrolet Corvette lineup gets price hike





2019 Chevrolet Corvette Stingray

Those in the market for a 2019 Chevrolet Corvette will find price increases for the sports car in the weeks to come.

According to a report from Corvette Blogger on Monday, every C7-generation Corvette variant is in for a price increase that ranges from $405 to $2,500. Specifically, base Corvette Stingray coupe models will see the minor $405 price bump, as will Corvette Z51 and Corvette Grand Sport coupes. Convertible variants of the Stingray, Z51, and Grand Sport will each get a $905 price increase.

Those who need more performance from the Corvette Z06 will be treated to a $1,405 price bump for the coupe and a $1,905 increase for for the drop-top. Finally, the range-topping Corvette ZR1—Motor Authority's Best Car to Buy 2019—gets the largest increase. ZR1 coupes will go for an extra $2,000, while ZR1 convertibles will cost an extra $2,500. That will make the Corvette ZR1 convertible a whopping $126,495 before a $2,100 gas guzzler tax. Motor Authority confirmed the price increases for each model with Chevrolet.

2019 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1

But, on the low end of the spectrum, the C7 Corvette will still offer affordable performance with a 455-horsepower 6.2-liter V-8 engine under its hood. The new price for a 2019 Corvette Stingray base model will rise to $56,995.

However, for those who are not interested in shifting gears themselves via the standard 7-speed manual transmission, Chevrolet will also increase the price of the optional 8-speed automatic transmission. Before, the transmission cost an extra $1,725, but soon it'll cost $1,995.

The price hikes only apply to 2019 Corvettes invoiced after this past Monday. Any models currently at dealerships are not subject to the price increases.h

Perhaps the price hikes will inspire some prospective Corvette buyers to wait to see if the forthcoming mid-engine C8 Corvette offers better bang for the buck.