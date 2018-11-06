2019 Ford Mustang Australia Supercars racer revealed

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



Ford's Mustang is almost ready to start terrorizing the competition in the Australia Supercars touring car series.

Ford on Wednesday unveiled the new Mustang race car destined to compete in the 2019 Australia Supercars Championship, where it will replace the Falcon sedan-based racer (shown below) that has starred in the series (previously V8 Supercars) for decades. It joins a growing list of Mustang racers, which includes GT4, NASCAR and NHRA cars.

The Blue Oval actually pulled its factory support for the series at the end of 2015, as the automaker prepared for the end of production of the Falcon the following year. For its return, Ford is working with the DJR Team Penske and Tickford Racing teams to develop and field the Mustang.

2014 Ford Falcon V8 Supercars race car

We should note that Australia Supercars teams use a common chassis but with brand-specific bodies, powertrains and aero—all at parity. For example, arch rival Holden uses its latest Commodore as the basis, a hatchback. Nissan also competes in Supercars with an Altima-based car, though the Japanese automaker pulls out at the end of 2018. Some teams will still field the Altima in 2019, though.

As for the Mustang Australia Supercars race car, the car debuted at Queensland Raceway where the first shakedown was completed. Compared to the road-going Mustang, the roofline is higher to clear the roll cage, and the body is lengthened—most notably in the doors—to meet the required wheelbase. The most controversial feature, however, has got to be the massive wing at the rear. Power, meanwhile, comes from the same 5.0-liter V-8 used in the Falcon race cars.

The first round for the 2019 Australia Supercars season is the Adelaide 500 running February 29 to March 3.