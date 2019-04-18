Aston Martin has worked overtime to crank out numerous special editions. The latest pays homage to an iconic bit of motorsport history: the outright win at the 1959 24 Hours of Le Mans by Roy Salvadori and Carroll Shelby in an Aston Martin DBR1.

To celebrate that amazing victory and the machine that achieved it, Aston Martin has created the DBS 59, based on the latest DBS Superleggera. The number 59 is in reference to the year 1959, and a production run of just 24 examples is a nod to the number of hours that the DBR1 raced.

2019 Aston Martin DBS 59 and DBR1 race car

This special DBS wears a color scheme derived from the livery of the vintage racing machine. On the outside of the 715-horsepower DBS 59, the skin is painted in the extremely appropriate shade called Aston Martin Racing Green. There's a dash of carbon fiber as well; it's found on the roof, roof strake, and hood louvers.

Inside, the cabin is swathed in Obsidian Black and Chestnut Tan leather. These colors are lifted from the seats of the original DBR1. The design team also fitted bronze details throughout the car.

2019 Aston Martin DBS 59

Exterior badges, the wheels, and interior scripts are all colored in that bronze finish which serves as the perfect contrasting color choice against the brilliant green, though the famous Aston Martin winged logo dons the colors of the British flag. As a final touch, there's the chassis number and engine number of the winning DBR1 on the DBS 59's rear wing.

All of the 24 examples being produced will be uniquely numbered. That number is seen in a white roundel painted next to the side strakes of the car. But owners can dive more deeply into the spirit of the DBS 59 with more than just an identifying number. Aston Martin is offering a set of period correct racing overalls, string-backed racing gloves similar to the ones worn by Salvadori and Shelby when they drove the DBR1, replica race helmets, and a set of bespoke luggage matched to the interior trim of the car.

2019 Aston Martin DBS 59

“The DBS 59 strikes a careful balance between a timeless design that respects our history and a modern take that celebrates our future,” Q by Aston Martin Director Simon Lane said.

Anyone interested in owning one of these beauties should contact Aston Martin Cambridge, the U.K. dealership that commissioned the car from the Q by Aston Martin personalization department.