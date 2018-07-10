Porsche Taycan, Bugatti Chiron Divo, AMG baby sports car: Today's Car News

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



2018 Mercedes-AMG GT C Roadster, Phoenix, Arizona media drive, March, 2017 Enlarge Photo

Porsche's production version of its stunning Mission E concept from 2015, the Taycan, has been spotted again. The electric fastback sedan is due for a reveal late this year and will offer at launch as much as 600 horsepower.

Bugatti is set to reveal a hardcore version of its Chiron hypercar targeted at ultra-wealthy track enthusiasts. Rather than a boost in power, the hardcore Chiron is said to benefit from less weight, a racing-style transmission, and aerodynamics aimed at increased downforce.

Mercedes-AMG is mulling a baby sports car to challenge the Porsche 718 as well as fill the void of the Mercedes-Benz SLC which is on its way out. According to insiders, it's just an idea and not a committed project right now.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2020 Porsche Taycan spy shots and video

Hardcore Bugatti Chiron Divo teased ahead of August 24 reveal

Mercedes-AMG mulls baby sports car to take on Porsche 718

Mazda adds another 270,000 vehicles to Takata airbag recall, still largest in history

2020 BMW 3-Series Sports Wagon spy shots

Tesla hikes prices in China in first response to trade war

Tiff Needell drives the Electric GT Tesla Model S race car

2019 Jaguar I-Pace Vs. Tesla Model X 75D: Compare Electric Cars

Pininfarina PF0 hypercar private showing planned for 2018 Monterey Car Week

GM increases Chevy Bolt EV production to ease supply constraints