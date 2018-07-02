Original "Bullitt" 1968 Ford Mustang heading to Goodwood Festival of Speed





After making a surprise appearance at the 2018 Detroit auto show, the original 1968 Ford Mustang from the 1968 film "Bullitt" will cross the pond and make its European debut at the Goodwood Festival of Speed in southern England.

The 1968 Mustang was the hero car driven by Steve McQueen in the film and featured in the legendary 10-minute-long car chase scene. Ford worked with the car's current owner to bring the piece of history to the 50th Anniversary 2019 Ford Mustang Bullitt's debut in Detroit this past January.

The 1968 Mustang remained in storage for three decades after the film until owner Sean Kiernan, who inherited the car in 2014 from his late father, Robert, contacted Ford to bring the special pony back into the limelight. Kiernan will also be on hand at Goodwood with the car.

Rather famously, Sean's father turned down McQueen's offer to buy the car back and replace it with a similar Mustang in 1977.

Kiernan has no plans to let go of the his Highland Green Mustang anytime soon, despite the fact the car would likely fetch millions if it crossed the auction block. Hagerty previously estimated the car could bring in $4 million.

Although the original Mustang Bullitt will be the star at Ford's Goodwood display, it will feature alongside the 2019 Mustang Bullitt. The special edition car turns up the wick on the Mustang GT and puts out 475 horsepower and 420 pound-feet of torque, a gain of 15 hp over the base GT. Of course, a 6-speed manual transmission handles shifting duties, complete with a cue ball shift knob. An active performance exhaust system, larger throttle bodies, and a new air induction system open up the 5.0-liter Coyote V-8 engine's roar.

Ford will also bring the 700-horsepower Eagle Squadron Mustang GT and the GT supercar to the hill climb course. Vaughn Gittin, Jr. will pilot the Mustang GT up Lord March's driveway, while Ford Chip Ganassi Racing Team World Endurance Championship drivers Andy Priaulx and Harry Tincknell will handle the GT.

The Goodwood Festival of Speed begins July 12.