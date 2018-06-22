2019 Chevy Blazer, 2018 Lexus LC 500h, Ford vs Ferrari: The Week In Reverse

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Chevrolet Blazer Enlarge Photo

Chevrolet brought back the Blazer nameplate; we slid behind the wheel of the 2018 Lexus LC 500h; and a new film is in the works depicting the battle between Ford and Ferrari at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans. It's the Week in Reverse, right here at Motor Authority.

The Chevrolet Blazer has returned for 2019 as a five-seat unibody crossover SUV. Set to hit the market in 2019, the new Blazer will slot between the Equinox and Traverse in the Bowtie's lineup. Power will come from either an inline-4 or a V-6 engine with front-wheel drive standard and all-wheel drive optional.

BMW took the wraps off the 2019 8-Series coupe just before the running of the 2018 24 Hours of Le Mans, but leaked patent images already give us a look at the upcoming Gran Coupe and convertible models. Both strongly resemble the coupe, though the Gran Coupe has a somewhat bulkier appearance.

We drove the 2018 Lexus LC 500h and got a glimpse into the future of grand touring. With its battery pack, electric motor, complex transmission, and V-6 engine, the LC 500h is a preview of what's to come for sporty coupes as electrification continues to spread throughout the industry.

Volvo marked the opening of its new plant in Charleston, South Carolina, with the debut of the 2019 S60. Set to be built in the new plant, the new S60 will be the first Volvo produced on American soil, the first without a diesel powertrain in any global market, and the first to feature prominently electric performance upgrades tuned by the in-house experts at Polestar.

Director James Mangold has been tapped to lead a Ford versus Ferrari film. The story is to depict the epic battle between the two automakers at the 1966 24 Hours of Le Mans, and Matt Damon has been selected to play Carroll Shelby. The film might come out in 2019.