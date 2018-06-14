2019 Audi RS 6 Avant, Hummer H1, drones fixing potholes; Car News Headlines

Follow Joel Add to circle



2019 Audi RS 6 Avant test mule spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

The new Audi A6 isn't even on sale yet and Audi Sport is already working on the next RS 6 Avant. Spotted in prototype form roaming public roads in Europe, the new RS 6 Avant has an aggressive front fascia, massive brakes, and oval-shaped exhausts. Unfortunately, it's unlikely this super wagon will come to the U.S., but we can hope.

Detroit-based Mil-Spec Automotive has jumped into the resto-mod game with a vehicle that is to the Hummer H1 what Singer is to the Porsche 911. Completely re-imagined, the H1 dubbed the Launch Edition 001 is rebodied, rebuilt, and rebooted.

Potholes are a big issue in the U.S., especially in the Midwest. The harsh winter weather destroys roads, which in turn cause damage to vehicles. Engineers and scientists at the University of Leeds in the United Kingdom have begun testing drones that could one day automatically repair city streets on the fly using 3D printing.

