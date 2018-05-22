VW commits to new Americas Rallycross series

May 22, 2018

VW to support Americas Rallycross Series

VW to support Americas Rallycross Series

Enlarge Photo

Volkswagen has thrown its support behind the newly minted Americas Rallycross series (ARX) and announced it will enter the competition with its Volkswagen Andretti Rallycross team, which previously participated in the now-defunct Red Bull Global Rallycross (GRC) series.

Returning Volkswagen drivers Scott Speed and Tanner Foust will compete in ARX with upgraded Beetle Rallycross vehicles. VW said in its Tuesday announcement that the Beetle racers have been upgraded for better handling, but still feature the same 560-horsepower 2.0-liter turbocharged inline-4.

Foust said he's thrilled to bring the new rallycross series to the United States for the first time, and imagined it will attract new leagues of fans.

North Americans are familiar with rallycross but in a different form. Previously, GRC catered to U.S. fans clamoring for the sport. Earlier this year, GRC removed all scheduled events as a damning report painted a dark picture internally. The series has reportedly suffered a series of lawsuits and owes numerous race tracks money after holding events. 

The FIA-sanctioned ARX series should more than fill fans' appetite for rally racing domestically, however. Surprisingly, ARX won't actually host its first round on one of the American continents. Instead, it will kick off alongside the British round of the 2018 World Rallycross Championship (WRX) at the Silverstone Rallycross circuit.

ARX will then head to Austin, Texas in July, Trois Rivieres, Canada in August, and then back to Austin in September, with the last event coinciding with WRX's first event on local soil.

Tags:
Posted in:

Recommended Galleries

2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 mild hybrid arrives in late 2018 to replace the E43 2019 Mercedes-AMG E53 mild hybrid arrives in late 2018 to replace the E43
2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet spy shots 2020 Porsche 911 Turbo Cabriolet spy shots
2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T first drive review: the way forward for a classic 2018 Porsche 911 Carrera T first drive review: the way forward for a classic
Production VW ID hatchback to look just like concept Production VW ID hatchback to look just like concept
 
Contribute
Send us a tip Comment Contact the editor
Follow Us

Take Us With You!

 


More from High Gear Media

 
 
MotorAuthority
  • Follow Us
  • Twiiter
  • Facebook
  • iPhone App
 
 
© 2018 MotorAuthority. All Rights Reserved. MotorAuthority is published by Internet Brands Automotive Group. Stock photography by izmostock. Read our Cookie Policy.