Report: Ford Mach 1 electric SUV will share platform with next Escape

2017 Ford GT Enlarge Photo

Ford's electric SUV tentatively named the Mach 1 will be based on a platform shared with the next-generation Escape, Autocar reported Tuesday.

The platform is the highly modular design that debuted this year in Ford's redesigned Focus. It should make an appearance in the redesigned Escape sometime next year, a prototype for which is shown below.

According to Autocar, the design of the Mach 1 will be influenced strongly by the Mustang, hence Ford's decision to attach the Mach 1 name to it. The British publication also claimed that the design will be more hatch-like than true SUV, hinting at a sleek, sporty design.

2020 Ford Escape (Kuga) spy shots - Image via S. Baldauf/SB-Medien Enlarge Photo

All Ford will say about the Mach 1, which will be renamed if there's a backlash against the usage of the cherished Mustang nameplate, is that it will offer 300 miles of range and arrive on the market in 2020. The automaker has also confirmed a global launch for the vehicle.

The Mach 1 was originally slated for production at Ford’s Flat Rock plant in Michigan but is now expected to be sourced from a plant in Mexico.

The vehicle is part of Ford's plan to launch 16 electric cars by 2022, some of which are being developed exclusively for the Chinese market. Ford has a crack team of engineers working on electric cars. Called Team Edison, the team has greater autonomy than you'd normally find within Ford in order to accelerate the development process. In addition to electric cars, Ford will also add plug-in hybrid powertrains to core models like the F-150, Escape, Explorer and Mustang in the coming years as part of its electrification plans.