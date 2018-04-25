BMW iX3 concept, 2019 Lexus ES, new Gumpert sports car: Car News Headlines

Apr 25, 2018
2019 Lexus ES

2019 Lexus ES

BMW's electric X3 due on sale in late 2020 was previewed this week in concept form at the 2018 Beijing auto show. The concept reveals some of the unique styling cues pegged for the electric X3, along with some of the specs.

Lexus unveiled its redesigned ES in the Chinese capital. The improvements are substantial, suggesting the new car might end up replacing the slow-selling GS.

German engineer Roland Gumpert is back with a new sports car. The sports car is powered by a hydrogen fuel cell stack and four electric motors, but there's neither a hydrogen tank nor battery onboard.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

BMW shows off electric X3 concept with 250-mile range

2019 Lexus ES revealed, will likely replace GS

Gumpert returns with new Chinese partner, RG Nathalie fuel cell sports car

2018 Genesis G80 review

China's BAIC copies the Mercedes-AMG G63 6x6

PG&E offers new $3,000 rebate to Nissan Leaf buyers

Polestar 1 flagship coupe priced from $155,000

2018 Bentley Bentayga review

Don't expect an electric Ferrari before 2023

Trump loses court battle to roll back automaker gas mileage fines

