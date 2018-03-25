These are the 5 fastest accelerating Porsche road cars

Follow Jeff Add to circle



Porsche is stepping up its production game for the Top 5 video series. The latest clip sees the automaker pitting a handful of its models against one another. We have road flares, an abandoned runway, lots of smoke, and a gaggle of modern Porsche models. The goal here? To demonstrate just how quickly Porsche road cars can accelerate.

First up, we have a Porsche Carrera GT facing off against what seems to be an unlikely opponent in the Panamera Turbo S E-Hybrid Sport Turismo. Not just because of the name that's way too long, but because we're seeing a supercar take on a sports wagon. What's shocking here, however, is that the longroof accelerates to 62 mph in 3.4 seconds while the Carrera GT needs 3.9 seconds. This puts the Carrera GT in the fifth spot on the list while the Panamera wagon roars into fourth.

The wagon moves into the next race where this time it faces down a 911 Turbo S. Right out of the gate, the smaller 911 Turbo S leaps into the lead. The sports car rips from a stop to 62 mph in a wickedly quick 2.9 seconds to win this round.

Occupying the third spot, the 911 Turbo S must now face off against a more aggressive opponent. One arrives just in time in the form of the 911 GT2 RS. You'd think the all-wheel-drive Turbo S would be better out of the gate compared to the rear-wheel-drive GT2 RS. But 700 horsepower make short work of the dash to 62 mph, and the GT2 RS completes its task in just 2.8 seconds. It's the second fastest of the group.

Porsche pulls out its biggest gun to battle against its sharpest track tool. A Porsche 918 Spyder faces off against the GT2 RS and blows its doors off. The electric and gasoline powertrain combo mows down the 0-62 mph blast in just 2.6 seconds.

We'd love to see Porsche do this same exercise but incorporate some of its motorsport icons. How would the 918 fair against the 962? Maybe the 935 should line up against 911 GT2 RS? A Rothmans 959 could probably dispatch most of the rest of this list, and we'd love to see it try. Regardless, it's amazing to see just how quickly the cars in the video rocket down the track.

Especially considering one of them is a wagon, and it just waxed a former super machine from Porsche's own lineup.