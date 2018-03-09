Volvo S60 leak, LVCHI Venere, Hyundai full-size SUV: Car News Headlines

Follow Viknesh Add to circle



LVCHI Venere concept Enlarge Photo

A photo of the redesigned Volvo S60 has surfaced, revealing a design that's very close to the larger S90. The new S60 is due on sale later this year and will be sourced from a plant in the United States for the first time.

Chinese firm LVCHI has surprised audiences at this week's 2018 Geneva International Motor Show with the Venere concept. The design is unique as far as sedans go because it features a carbon fiber monocoque structure much like you'd find in a supercar, and according to LVCHI production will start next year.

Also due next year will be a full-size SUV from Hyundai. A prototype has just been spotted and reveals a big, boxy design with influences from the recent redesign of the Hyundai Santa Fe.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2019 Volvo S60 leaked

China's LVCHI unveils 1,000-horsepower Venere electric sedan in Geneva

2020 Hyundai full-size SUV spy shots

2018 Jeep Wrangler price climbs by $750

New Mercedes CLA/GLA due late this year, with Apple-like MBUX and plug-in electric power

Tesla Model 3 quality is terrible, but will it matter to buyers?

Kahn Design's Chelsea Truck Company rolls out Defender-based 6x6 Civilian Carrier

2018 Chevrolet Suburban review

Audi joins Italdesign and Airbus on Pop.Up autonomous flying car project

Mercedes-Benz takes the electric car plunge, but diesel is here to stay