Cadillac teases 2019 XT4 crossover in Oscars ad





After a product lull, Cadillac is finally set to release its first new vehicle since the mid-size XT5 crossover, the 2019 Cadillac XT4. Ahead of the compact-luxury crossover's debut at the 2018 New York auto show, the brand is dedicating an advertisement to the XT4 and giving us our first look at the CUV in the process.

2019 Cadillac XT4 teased in Oscars ad Enlarge Photo

The ad is one of three commercials Cadillac will air during the 90th Academy Awards this Sunday and it shows the XT4 in dark, shadowy environments that give away just a few design details. The overall design is an evolution from Cadillac's current motif with fewer sharp creases and a muscular stance. The front end sports an updated grille design, taken from the Cadillac Escala concept. And despite talk of horizontal headlights, the XT4 still sports vertical units similar to those of the XT5.

At the rear, we see some bigger changes. Cadillac has ditched the chunkier vertical taillights in favor of slim, fluid ones that run from the roof and curve inward across the CUV's tailgate. The brand did not provide any shots of the interior in the spot, but we're likely in for more changes there, too, also pulled from the Escala concept.

The brand has been quiet on powertrain details, but we suspect we'll see a turbocharged 2.0-liter inline-4 engine paired with a 9-speed automatic. The XT4 will be based on the a front-drive platform, though all-wheel drive will either be optional or standard.

We'll see the 2019 XT4 make its formal debut in just a few weeks ahead of its launch this fall.