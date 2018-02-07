Bugatti Loyalty Maintenance program provides up to 15 years of care





Bugatti Veyron #001 Enlarge Photo

Maintenance and replacement parts for supercars aren't exactly affordable, but Bugatti's Loyalty Maintenance program for the Veyron should help alleviate some financial burden. Not that servicing a Bugatti should be much of an issue if the owner can afford one in the first place.

Nevertheless, the new program is an extension of Bugatti’s Extended Warranty and Extended Warranty Plus program. The program can also provide warranty coverage for up to 15 years for even an even simpler ownership experience. Eligible Bugatti Veyrons must pass a rigorous inspection. All components are tested and replaced if deemed necessary. Technicians look at everything from essential mechanical components, to exterior body panels.

At the end of it all, a Veyron earns a Bugatti Certified seal and an extended warranty.

The program isn't a one-size-fits-all ordeal, though. Bugatti recognized that its diverse group of owners do very different things with their Veyrons. Some may drive the car every day. Other might park the potent supercar as part of a larger collection of vehicles. Various Loyalty Maintenance program packages will adhere to different ownership styles.

Ferrari introduced a similar program last summer with its "Power15" extended warranty program. The program does not extend warranty coverage for an additional 15 years, but can cover a Ferrari vehicle for up to 15 years, if the owner decides. Any owner can decide to opt into the Power15 program during the 6th and 12th year of ownership for $4,500 at a minimum.

_______________________________________

Follow Motor Authority on Facebook and Twitter.