Eleanor Mustang, Ford Ranger, Hyundai fuel cell SUV: Car News Headlines

“Gone in 60 Seconds” Ford Mustang Eleanor recreation by Fusion Motor Company Enlarge Photo

Ever dreamt of driving the Eleanor Ford Mustang from 2000’s hit movie “Gone in 60 seconds?” Well, you can buy an exact replica complete with a Go Baby Go shifter. It’s a stunning bit of kit.

A new Ford Ranger arrives in showrooms this year and photos of the mid-size pickup have surfaced. The photos show the version designed for Southeast Asian markets but the basic design should resemble the Ranger we get here.

Hyundai will add a fuel cell-powered SUV to its lineup this year. The vehicle will be formally presented at next week’s 2018 Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas but Hyundai's already given us a look at the design.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

