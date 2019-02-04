Fans of the manual gearbox, rejoice! Porsche seems keen on ensuring that pure driving pleasure remains a core competency of its upcoming 718 Cayman GT4.

However, for buyers after the speed and ease that only a dual-clutch transmission can offer, Porsche looks to have them covered as well.

CAR reported Thursday that the new Cayman GT4, which is currently doing the rounds as a prototype and has already been revealed in race car form, is due to arrive in July at the 2019 Goodwood Festival of Speed in the United Kingdom. We'll likely see it in showrooms shortly after as a 2020 model.

The magazine also reported that the car won't employ turbocharging as other 718 Boxster and 718 Cayman variants do. Instead, it's almost certain the track-focused Cayman GT4 will be powered by a naturally aspirated flat-6 engine.

2019 Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 Clubsport race car

Impressively, peak output will reportedly hover around 420 horsepower, up from the 385 hp of the last Cayman GT4. Not only that, but the new car may even wear the coveted RS badge, reserved for Porsche's most hardcore models.

Expect the 0-60 mph time to approach 4.0 seconds and the top speed to lie somewhere above 180 mph. The last Cayman GT4 would hit 60 mph in 4.2 seconds and top out at 183 mph.

As mentioned above, a DCT option is said to be coming, though perhaps not at the launch. This ties in with previous comments from Andreas Preuninger, head of GT car development, that Porsche feels it isn't the brand's place to tell customers what transmission makes a driver's car.

The new Cayman GT4, like its predecessor, will likely turn out to be a true collector's car. This will especially be true if Porsche goes ahead with plans currently being discussed about converting the 718 line to electric power.