Rimac, the Croatian supercar company, is celebrating its 15th birthday.

On Tuesday, the Rimac Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition debuted ahead of its public appearance at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed.

Rimac will only build nine examples of the 15th Anniversary Edition Nevera. Each will be painted in a shade of copper featuring a matte finish. The lower portion of the car will feature exposed carbon fiber. An Anniversary Edition-only wheel features a two-tone finish including the same copper color as the body for contrast. A graphic pattern that runs down the center of the car is meant to evoke a circuit board.

Inside the controls feature a copper anodized finish that match the exterior matte paint color. Badging denotes the build of each car and 2009-2024 is scripted on the center armrest. Buyers can order black or white seats to contrast the copper leather headrests, which feature embossing with the number 15.

The Nevera 15th Anniversary Edition costs 2,350,000 euros ($2,544,838 with current exchange rates) and comes with a set of luggage that matches the interior of the Nevera.

Rimac's running the first of the nine 15th Anniversary Editions up the hill at the 2024 Goodwood Festival of Speed. The automaker made history at the event in 2023 setting the Production Car Record of 49.32 seconds.

The Nevera's set a handful of records including an EV Nürburgring record in 2023 and 0-60 mph record of 1.74 seconds.