Round 10 of the 2024 Formula 1 World Championship is on this weekend at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya, home of the Spanish Grand Prix.

The race is the first of a European triple-header that includes races in Austria and the United Kingdom. As the home race for Fernando Alonso and Carlos Sainz, there are always plenty of fans of the Aston Martin and Ferrari drivers.

The Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya is one teams and drivers know well, as it has been on the calendar since 1991 and for years was the site for pre-season testing. It consists of a mix of high-, medium-, and low-speed corners, changes of direction, undulations, and a long start-finish straight. There's a little bit of everything, which makes it an ideal place for testing.

The track has undergone major changes in recent years: in 2021 turns 10 and 11 were transformed into one long hairpin and last year, the unpopular final chicane was changed back to its original layout consisting of two very fast corners that allow cars to return to the start-finish straight at full speed.

The frequent change in wind direction at the Circuit de Barcelona-Catalunya can make finding the right balance challenging. Furthermore, this year’s race takes place three weeks later than in 2023 so it could be hotter and that could add another factor to tire management. The current weather forecast calls for warm but fine conditions during Saturday's qualifying and a chance of a storm during Sunday's race.

Pirelli has nominated its hardest compounds for the race, the C1, C2, and C3. Depending on how the tires last, a two-stop strategy should be the quickest option.

Going into the weekend, Red Bull Racing's Max Verstappen leads the 2024 Drivers' Championship with 194 points. Ferrari's Charles Leclerc is second with 138 points, and McLaren's Lando Norris is third with 131 points. In the Constructors' Championship, Red Bull leads with 301 points. Ferrari is second with 252 points, and McLaren is third with 212 points. Last year's winner in Spain was Verstappen, driving for Red Bull.