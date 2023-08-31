The sun is about to set on the supercharged 6.2-liter V-8 known as the Hellcat. Ram has announced a special version of its 2024 1500 TRX, and it's confirmed as the last application of the Hellcat engine. The TRX isn't going away, though. Ram said the nameplate still has a future.

Hot hatch fans can still order a VW Golf GTI equipped with a manual, but not for long. VW has confirmed that the 2024 model year will be the last for the manual transmission in the GTI, and to mark the end every manual-equipped GTI will be a special edition fitted with a few extras.

Porsche is close to revealing an updated 911 range, and some variants are thought to be coming with hybrid power. One of them is the 911 Turbo S which has been spotted testing at the Nürburgring in convertible form.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

