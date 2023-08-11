Ford listened to customer feedback and gave the 2024 Bronco Raptor new options. The list focuses the ability for more customization. A new Code Orange graphics package will be available as will painted fender flares and two new colors named Shelter Green and Velocity Blue.

Sacrilege Motors announced it will show off its first EV conversion next week at the 2024 Pebble Beach Concours d'Elegance. The car will be a Porsche 911 featuring the powertrain from a Tesla Model S rated at 500 hp and 200 miles of range.

The 2025 Genesis GV80 Coupe continued testing on public roads, but this time the prototype dropped its bulky camouflage. As the production body comes into form it's clear the Audi Q8 and BMW X6 competitor will look nearly identical to the Genesis X Speedium concept shown at the 2023 New York auto show.

