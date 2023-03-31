Mercedes-Benz has been pruning back its coupe and convertible offerings in recent years, and the process will extend to the two-door C-Class and E-Class models which are set to be replaced shortly by a new model thought to be called a CLE-Class.

Our latest spy shots show a prototype for the CLE-Class Cabriolet, in sporty AMG guise. We've also spotted prototypes for the regular CLE-Class Cabriolet, the CLE-Class coupe, an AMG CLE 43 Cabriolet, and an AMG CLE 63 S E Performance coupe.

The latest prototype is likely for a CLE 63 S E Performance Cabriolet. We know it's for a range-topping AMG because of its square-shaped exhaust tips. Lesser AMG models use round tips. Other AMG cues include the large wheel and brake combo, large air openings up front, and lowered suspension.

Under the hood should be the same turbo-4-based plug-in hybrid powertrain that features in the recently launched 2024 C 63 S E Performance sedan. The turbo-4 is an upgraded version of the 2.0-liter engine found in AMG's current crop of compact cars. Thanks to the addition of an electric-aided turbocharger, output from the engine is boosted to 469 hp. It also has an electric motor integrated with the engine in mild-hybrid configuration to power ancillary features, as well as serve as a starter motor.

Mercedes-AMG E Performance

On top of all this, there is a much more powerful motor (up to 201 hp) at the rear axle, which means combined output can be bumped up to 671 hp for brief stints. This rear motor is mated to its own 2-speed transmission. A 6.1-kwh battery ensures a small electric range will be possible.

For the tamer CLE 43 grade, it isn't clear what powertrain is planned but a good bet is the same setup introduced in the 2023 C 43 sedan. The setup consists of a 2.0-liter turbo-4 that generates 402 hp on its own, plus a mild-hybrid system that's able to deliver a temporary 14-hp boost.

Look for the regular CLE-Class to debut later this year in both coupe and convertible body styles. The AMG versions should trail the regular model by six months to a year.