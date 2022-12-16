The Ford Bronco Raptor is one of the finalists in the Motor Authority Best Car To Buy 2023 awards. With 13.0 inches of ground clearance, a similar amount of suspension travel, and 418 hp on tap, the Braptor is one of the most outrageous vehicles money can buy.

A redesigned Mini Countryman is due next year as a 2024 model, and with the choice of gas, plug-in hybrid, and fully electric powertrains. It's one of three crossovers Mini has in the works, and we've got fresh spy shots and video of a prototype.

British firm McMurtry has a 1,000-hp electric track car that delivers blistering performance. We're talking 0-60 mph acceleration in under 1.5 seconds and a quarter-mile time in the sevens. Right now it's just a track car, but a road-going version is in the works.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

2023 Rivian R1T electric pickup truck earns Top Safety Pick+

Ford teases electric crossover based on VW Group's MEB platform

Toyota starts to see how its EVs can aid the power grid

Tesla reportedly claims its failure to deliver self-driving cars isn't fraud

2023 Toyota Corolla Cross review

2022 Acura ARX-05 DPi race car listed on Bring a Trailer

Data shows Tesla and Nissan are tops in EV reliability