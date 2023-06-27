A Lotus SUV has been talked about for years, and now one is finally here. It's called the Eletre, and it's a mid-size electric SUV with performance that will put some supercars to shame. It's already on sale in China and Europe, and has previously been confirmed by Lotus to reach the U.S. sometime in 2024.

An Italian startup is working on a Lamborghini Diablo restomod. The modernized V-12 supercar is scheduled for its debut in early July but teaser photos point to a wide-body design and a cleaner, more modern aesthetic. More power is also planned.

Audi is in the early stages of development for its next RS 7 Sportback, and a test mule has been spotted. The next RS 7 will adopt a plug-in hybrid powertrain, and will have its exhaust tips mounted closer to the center of the rear fascia than on the current model.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

