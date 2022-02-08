Alfa Romeo has entered the hotly contested compact crossover space with the Tonale. It's due in showrooms early next year with an available plug-in hybrid powertrain hidden under a svelte body.

Mazda has given an early look at an upcoming SUV called the CX-60. It's expected to usher in Mazda's new rear-wheel-drive platform, and so far has been confirmed with a plug-in hybrid powertrain good for 300 hp.

Ram is working on an electric pickup truck to fit into the top-selling 1500 family. Ram wants its customers to provide input for the design of a concept truck that will then be used as inspiration for the production version.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

