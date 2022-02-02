Rolls-Royce will launch its first electric vehicle in 2023 on the road to a full-electric lineup by 2030. The first EV will be a large coupe called the Spectre, and spy shots of a prototype give us a good indication of what to expect.

Aston Martin has just launched an SUV that's as quick as a supercar, but the company has no plans to abandon traditional performance cars. It's currently working on a Vantage with a V-12 engine, and after that there will be two new mid-engine cars, the timelines for which have been announced.

Members of the public can now sign up for a ride in one of Cruise's driverless cars. The first rides will be in busy San Francisco, where the cars need to deal with situations like cut-ins, double-parked cars, and cyclists.

You'll find these stories and more in today's car news, right here at Motor Authority.

