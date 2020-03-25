Lamborghini used the final round of its Super Trofeo one-make series held in Jerez, Spain, late last year to announce a new, track-only version of its Aventador, and on Wednesday we got a new teaser video of the car.

Developed by Lamborghini's Squadra Corse motorsport division, the car will feature an 830-horsepower version of the Aventador's 6.5-liter V-12. It will be a limited edition, and rumor has it Lamborghini is planning to revive its SVR badge for the car, but more on this later.

The mystery model is due for a reveal later this year and is expected to be the last in the line of V-12 Lamborghinis without any additional powertrain aids, such as electrification or turbocharging. Lamborghini has already confirmed that its Aventador replacement, due around 2022, will be a plug-in hybrid.

Modifications that we know will feature on the Aventador track car will be a vented hood, an air scoop on the roof, and a large rear wing, all aimed at keeping the car glued to the track. The Aventador's carbon fiber passenger cell will remain, but an additional steel roll cage housing the engine will improve rigidity. Shifting duties will be handled by a race car-style sequential transmission from Xtrac and a mechanical self-locking type differential will also be added to drivetrain. The driver will be able to adjust the differential to suit specific surface conditions at various race tracks, Lamborghini said.

Though it's yet to be confirmed, there's talk on Internet forums that Lamborghini might call its latest car an SVR. The badge comes from the famous Miura SVR, just one of which was built for a customer back in 1974. It was essentially a Miura S built to mimic the one-off Miura Jota race car that was destroyed in a 1972 crash.

Note, this won't be the first track car from Lamborghini Squadra Corse. The motorsport division in 2018 built a one-off Aventador track car called the SC18, though this model can be legally driven on the street.