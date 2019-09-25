Windshield chips can be a bother. Drive behind commercial trucks on the highway, spend time at construction sites, or just get unlucky with flying stones, and you can get a chip or crack in your windshield. Now, one company is looking to remedy that problem for the Ford F-150.

Hyperperformance Glass Products is using the same chemistry that makes smartphone screens a lot more durable than coffee-table glass to create windshields for the F-150, and for a reasonable price, too.

For $899.95 (plus installation, of course) you can score a genuine Corning Gorilla Glass windshield for your truck. As Roadshow pointed out in a Monday report, this is somewhere in the ballpark of double the cost of an OEM-replacement windshield, but if it ends up saving you from having to perform multiple replacements, it may be well worth the additional cost.

Ford has already utilized Gorilla Glass in an OEM application. Its GT supercar has a hybrid Gorilla Glass windshield, though it was selected not for its ability to resist chipping, but rather for the fact that it's stronger than traditional automotive glass and weighs less.

By utilizing Gorilla Glass for the inner layer (rather than the outer, which would have been the durability move) of its windshield, Ford was able to make a windshield that weighs 32-percent (12 pounds) less than it would have if it had been made entirely by traditional processes.

Owners of GM and FCA trucks, fear not. HGP appears to have windshields in the works for the Chevy Silverado, GMC Sierra, and Ram 1500.