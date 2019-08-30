The proposed calendar for the 2020 Formula One World Championship has been revealed and there are a record 22 rounds.

The new calendar has seen the addition of the Vietnamese and Dutch Grands Prix, though sadly the German Grand Prix is missing.

The Vietnamese race is a new addition to the F1 family. Vietnam will become the 34th country to stage an F1 race, with the event to be held on April 5 in the capital Hanoi. A 3.5-mile street circuit designed by renowned F1 racetrack architect Hermann Tilke has already been envisaged for the city's center.

The Dutch race, scheduled for May 3, is making its return to F1 after more than three decades. The last time the race was held was back in 1985. The modern race will be held at the historic Circuit Zandvoort, which is located among the dunes of the country's North Sea coast. The circuit lies less than an hour out from the capital Amsterdam.

Sadly, there's been no additional update on the chances of the proposed Miami race being added to a future F1 calendar.

Below is the proposed calendar for the 2020 Formula One World Championship:

March 15 - Australian Grand Prix

March 22 - Bahrain Grand Prix

April 5 - Vietnamese Grand Prix

April 19 - Chinese Grand Prix

May 3 - Dutch Grand Prix

May 10 - Spanish Grand Prix

May 24 - Monaco Grand Prix

June 7 - Azerbaijan Grand Prix

June 14 - Canadian Grand Prix

June 28 - French Grand Prix

July 5 - Austrian Grand Prix

July 19 - British Grand Prix

August 2 - Hungarian Grand Prix

August 30 - Belgian Grand Prix

September 6 - Italian Grand Prix

September 20 - Singapore Grand Prix

September 27 - Russian Grand Prix

October 11 - Japanese Grand Prix

October 25 - United States Grand Prix

November 1 - Mexican Grand Prix

November 15 - Brazilian Grand Prix

December 1 - Abu Dhabi Grand Prix

Note, some dates are still subject to change.

In other F1 news, Mercedes-AMG announced it will retain Valtteri Bottas as a driver in 2020. There were rumors that Esteban Ocon, Mercedes' reserve driver, might replace him next season, but instead the young Frenchman will join Renault.

Ocon will replace Nico Hulkenberg at Renault, the French team has confirmed. It isn't clear if Hulkenberg will return to F1 next season, though there are rumors Haas Team Principal Guenther Steiner is interested in hiring the German if the team ends up dropping current driver Romain Grosjean.