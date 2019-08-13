Looking for a ridiculously fast EV without any hint of smugness? Look no further. Chevrolet's one-of-a-kind, 9-second electric Camaro drag racer goes up for auction on Friday.

The eCOPO Camaro was developed with assistance from Hancock and Lane Racing and debuted at the 2018 SEMA show in Las Vegas. Its dual electric motors produce a total of more than 700 horsepower and 600 pound-feet of torque. Power gets to the rear wheels by way of a conventional automatic transmission (which even sports a standard LS V-8 engine-family bellhousing).

To meet the quick turnaround demands of drag racing, Chevrolet developed an 800-volt electrical system that shortens charging times. Four 200-volt batteries add 175 pounds each to the eCOPO Camaro's curb weight, but the modules were placed in the rear seat and trunk area to distribute that weight over the rear axle for improved traction.

Chevrolet's goal for the project was a 9-second run, which the team achieved back in February. Since, it has run a 9.51-second quarter mile at more than 140 mph. The lucky winner of Friday's auction can opt for specialized training in the running and maintenance of this all-electric Dodge Challenger SRT Demon alternative.

GM leaned into the electric theme with some unique interior and exterior detailing. From the subtle choice of an "Electric Blue" paint finish to the not-so-subtle lightning bolts on its hood, the eCOPO Camaro is nothing if not thematically coherent. It also features "eCOPO" badges inside and out.

The eCOPO Camaro served as a test bed for GM's foray into electric crate-motor production. While a full-fledged program has yet to materialize, the choice of a standardized transmission interface hints at viability if there is enough customer (or race series) interest.

Those interested in buying this one-of-a-kind drag racer should check out the Russo & Steele Monterey 2019 auction on Aug. 18 during Monterey Car Week.