Dealers have clearly uncovered a desire for nostalgia. We say that because numerous franchises have gone out of their way to create throwback looks for a variety of vehicles, but more often than not, it's pickup trucks that get the attention.

The Drive first reported on the latest to jump aboard the retro bandwagon: Beechmont Ford in Cincinnati, Ohio.

Beechmont Ford BFP Retro F-150

The dealer has created a delightful nod to the past with what it calls the BFP Retro F-150. Specifically, it recalls a two-tone look Ford produced on pickups from the 1970s and 1980s. Shown here in red with white vinyl, the latter is present on both sides of the tailgate and both sides of the pickup. However, it's more than simply some vinyl present to create the old-school look.

There are tasteful and simple wheels wrapped in 35-inch all-terrain tires, and Beechmont Ford added a 3.5-inch lift kit along with a chrome roll bar mounted in the bed. Atop the roll bar is a set of KC lights. All of the elements do a wonderful job mimicking the days of yore.

Beechmont Ford BFP Retro F-150

Also standard with the BFP Retro F-150 is a Roush performance exhaust system, but there are other upgrades available. Beechmont Ford is happy to install a Roush supercharger to pump up the 5.0-liter V-8.

Not a Ford guy or gal? Plenty of Chevrolet dealers have tried their hand at creating modern-day Cheyenne pickups, and recently, a Jeep dealer rolled out its own J-10 Honcho tribute based on the 2020 Gladiator. We have a feeling this thirst for nostalgia isn't going away, and frankly, it's not an awful trend when done right.