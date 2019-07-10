Now that the Bloodhound project is back from the dead, the team has a lot of work ahead of them. Notably, the newly named Bloodhound LSR will perform high-speed tests at Hakskeen Pan this fall.

The track in South Africa spans 12 miles and will provide the Bloodhound team with the right conditions to test the stability of the Rolls-Royce jet-powered vehicle. Specifically, tests will look at how the vehicle performs between 300 mph and 500 mph. Bloodhound says that's the speed where steering stops guiding the vehicle and aerodynamics takes over directional detail. Grip from the tires will fall quicker than the aero can take over, so it's important to test the scenario and ensure the transition happens smoothly.

Bloodhound LSR

After all, Bloodhound LSR wants to set a new land speed record.

In addition to the high-speed stability tests, the team will also rehearse its full operation for a record-setting attempt, including radio communications to a car traveling faster than the speed of sound.

Bloodhound LSR

It's been a rough road for Bloodhound LSR, formerly known as Bloodhound SSC. The project collapsed after it was unable to find new money last December. In March, the Bloodhound project resurfaced with backing from Grafton LSR, hence the name change. Bloodhound said they're still looking for more title sponsors, too. For testing purposes, the team is looking to crack 500 mph with Andy Green in the cockpit. Green also drove the previous record-setting vehicle in 1997 after clocking 763 mph.

Tests will start in October, but the team said the record attempt has been pushed back to some time next year.